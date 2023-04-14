Judge orders release of rape accused in legal ruling that could shake up justice system

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Dozens or even hundreds of cases now before the court could be thrown out due to a ruling handed down by a High Court judge.

Attorney Wendel Robinson recently filed a writ of habeas corpus ad subjiciendum challenging the detention of one of his clients.

The individual in question has been on remand at His Majesty’s Prison since being charged with rape in October 2022.

But, according to Robinson, his client is unlawfully behind bars because the Criminal Prosecutions Act 2017, which was enacted in November 2021, states that “no public officer shall, after the commencement of this Act, institute any criminal proceedings or undertake the prosecution of any criminal case in any court, unless he is authorised to do so in writing by the DPP [Director of Public Prosecutions]”.

Robinson asserted, “My client did not receive any indication that the DPP has given his written consent and certainly the same as in the Dean Jonas matter the DPP did not give her consent.”

He was referring to the fact that he made a similar submission before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh a few weeks ago in the matter where former MP Dean Jonas is facing a number of criminal charges.

Walsh overruled Robinson but he believes that his application “was not digested as it ought to be.”

Now having filed submissions before Justice Ann-Marie Smith, the judge, according to Robinson, “in recognising that public officers are defined in the interpretation section under section 127 of the Constitution that public officers include police officers and having regard to the doctrine of implied repeal, the court held that in all defences the applicant who is charged with this offence must be released because the charge is a nullity”.

This could affect all charges filed between the day the law commenced in November 2021 to date.

“In some of the cases they will have to be refiled once the DPP gives her consent but in some of the cases they may be statute barred, because in the magistrate’s court complaints without oath must be filed within the six-month period unless the statute dealing with that particular charge says otherwise.

“If it’s an indictable matter, time does not run against the Crown unless you can bring an abuse of process case,” Robinson shared.