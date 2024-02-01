JT Ambrose, Greenbay Primary, PMS and CKHS win in schools basketball

JT Ambrose Primary were the biggest winners in the Cool & Smooth-sponsored Inter-schools Basketball League on Tuesday when they beat Combined Schools 19-7 at the JSC basketball court.

Playing in the Mini Boys Primary Division, Raylon Nicholas led the charge for JT Ambrose with 11 points, while Derrick Perez was the top scorer for Combined with four points.

Also in the Mini Boys category, Greenbay Primary defeated TN Kirnon 14-8. Ethan Browne top-scored for the victors with four points, while Kaydon Sampson sank six points in a losing effort with six points.

Jodiliah Constant was on target for the Christ the King with 12 points

In the Senior Girls Division, Princess Margaret School (PMS) edged St. Anthony’s Secondary School (SASS) 13-12 in a close contest. Kayla Melvin led the way for the victors with five points while Jenna Andrew hit eight points in a losing effort for St Anthony’s.

Also in the Senior Girls, Christ the King High School (CKHS) beat Antigua Girls High School (AGHS) 14-12. Jodiliah Constant was on target for the Christ the King with 12 points while Shakorah Prince had six points for AGHS.