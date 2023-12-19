Josh Gardner describes news of Drue’s death as ‘an out of body experience’

By Robert A. Emmanuel

Family, friends, well-wishers and fans of soca music will gather for a candlelight vigil at the Antigua Recreation Grounds tonight, dubbed “Druesday” as they remember the life, work, and pay tribute to one of Antigua and Barbuda’s musical talents.

The sudden death of Ricardo Drue last Tuesday, after he was found unresponsive at home, left many in a state of shock and utter disbelief as the news spread, and what many first thought was fiction turned into fact.

During an appearance on Observer AM yesterday, Josh Gardner, a member of Drue’s management team shared his initial reaction to the news of the artiste’s demise.

“The morning, Tuesday, when I got the call … it was just all like a dream, like an out of body experience; you’re seeing it, but it’s not translating. Even when the doctor came in and told us, it was like somebody speaking to you in a foreign language or trying to read a foreign language; you’re seeing the words, you’re hearing them, but it just doesn’t make sense.

“Even now, I’m looking at all of his posts and tributes and so on, and RIP Ricardo, and it is not connecting,” Gardner explained.

He described his close relationship with Drue as much more than just the management of the Drue World Order in Antigua, but a true friendship.

“Well, we were actually friends for 6-7 years and we started hanging out in Antigua and then we started travelling…when he took breaks, we would travel to different countries — LA, Vegas, Miami, New York — just experiencing life and seeing different things.

“And because we found ourselves having a similar appreciation for the same things in life, and then maybe two years ago, he told me he wanted to bring me on board for his team because the person you wanted on a team were persons that genuinely have your best interest at heart,” he said.

Gardner added: “When you see Ricardo walking through a crowd, he’s hugging everybody and he’s telling you positive things and hold your head up and you know, that’s the kind of person he was off camera.

“Sometimes you just get a random message: ‘Hey, my spirit is telling me to message you, Is everything OK? How are you doing? How’s your family?’”

Gardner said that the message that persons should remember about the soca artiste’s life was to live every day with loved ones, supporting one other.