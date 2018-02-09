Joseph Warned “No Bowling” As Rehabilitation Set To Commence

Young Antiguan and Windies fast bowler, Alzarri Joseph has been barred from all forms of bowling for the next six weeks as he prepares to start rehabilitation work here in an attempt to rectify issues which may have led to a recent stress-fracture to his vertebrae. This is according to sources close to the athlete, who said a recent scan of the injury suggest he is well on the way to recovery and that the allotted six weeks should be adequate enough to allow for rehabilitation work to commence.

A team of doctors and coaches, including ex-Windies pacer, Kenneth Benjamin, recently met with the fast bowler here to plot the way forward. The rehabilitation, according to the source, will be centered around strength work as those charged with overseeing the process, have suggested that the athlete is most lacking in this area. “Taking everything into consideration, he [Joseph] could be out of action for several months,” one source said.

Joseph was ruled out of the New Zealand tour in December last year with what was said to be a back strain. Batsman, Marlon Samuels, was also ruled out of the squad with an injury to his right hand. The fast bowler rose to fame during the 2016 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup when the regional team beat India by five wickets in Bangladesh to lift the title for the first time. Joseph bagged a total of 13 wickets in six matches at an average of 13.76 as the fifth highest wicket-taker in the 2016 championships. His best figures were 4/30 against Zimbabwe in the semifinals.