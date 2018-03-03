Joseph: Red Cross not involved in Barbuda election talk

March 3, 2018 OBSERVER Media Headline No comments

Michael Joseph is the man who will run the affairs of the Antigua and Barbuda Red Cross Society for the next four years.

Michael Joseph, president of the Antigua and Barbuda Red Cross, has flatly denied that the organisation has engaged in discussions to determine whether Barbudans should vote on the island in the upcoming general elections.

Stating that he understands that the issue is currently “quite a contentious one” in Antigua and Barbuda, Joseph stressed: “One of the things I want to make clear off the bat is that the Red Cross as an entity, one of our international principles is that of neutrality. So, we have no political affiliation nor we have any role to play in politics, or in any electoral process whatsoever.”

Joseph was responding to a direct question on the OBSERVER AM programme earlier this week in which the host, Daren Matthew-Ward, had asked him to clarify the role of the Red Cross in the Barbuda voting situation.

“So, I had heard yesterday [Wednesday],” Joseph elaborated, “where the PRO for the electoral commission had stated that in correspondence with … the National Disaster Service (NODS) and Red Cross, they came to the conclusion that Barbuda was not fit to hold elections.

“I’m telling you now that that is false,” he emphasised. “The Antigua and Barbuda Red Cross, or no member of the Red Cross, whatsoever, has been in any discussion with NODS, any government entity, any electoral commission and about anything having to do with elections in Barbuda, or anywhere else.

“As a matter of fact, we will never, have never, and will continue to never be a part of any discussions that have anything to do with electoral processes, or [of a] political nature due to the fact that we are an international organisation bound by international law to respect and honour these principles.”

Joseph also stressed that he has already made it clear that the data, which the Red Cross possesses is to be used to assist the organisation in its relief effort and not necessarily to guide any decisions outside of the Antigua and Barbuda Red Cross relief effort, or those of its collaborating partners with whom it shares the data to help in the relief distribution programme.

He said that he has done his checks and he is assured that no one in the Red Cross distribution team has had any discussion with the electoral commission or any member of NODS about Barbuda on anything concerning elections.

“So we need to make that very clear,” Joseph reiterated. “The Antigua and Barbuda Red Cross is a neutral society, who do not deal with politics or anything of an electoral nature. We work with the government of Antigua and Barbuda as an auxiliary to the state entities and this is what we continue to do – working in aid and in the humanitarian sector.”
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.