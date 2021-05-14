Joseph: I Want To Be Consistent With Bat And Ball

Joseph, in his 16 Tests for the regional squad thus far, has amassed 373 runs with a highest of 86 coming against New Zealand in December last year, his maiden half century.

Spread the love













By Neto Baptiste

West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph is hoping for consistency with the bat as he aims to improve his allround game.

Speaking with Observer media from England where he is currently representing the Worcestershire Cricket Club in the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) County Championship, the Antiguan said he always fancies his chances with the bat whenever he’s called upon.

“Whatever I could contribute to the team I am happy to do, so it’s good that I have been getting a few scores but for me I think it’s also about being consistent doing it. I have always enjoyed batting but it was just down to me being a bit more focused on it so I think for me it’s just about staying focused, being consistent in any aspect of the game,” he said.

Joseph, in his 16 Tests for the regional squad thus far, has amassed 373 runs with a highest of 86 coming against New Zealand in December last year, his maiden half century. The Antiguan then went on to score 82 in February this year against Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, in 34 One Day International (ODI) matches thus far, the fast bowler has scored 153 runs with a highest of 29.

One of four Antiguan players given central contracts for 2021-2022 by Cricket West Indies (CWI), Joseph said he is happy to have once again, been considered by the regional squad.

“Well, obviously I am happy to be retained for another year for the West Indies but there are not expectations basically for me. It’s just about improving on myself and my game every year,” Joseph said.

The fast bowler, so far, has claimed 10 wickets in four matches at an average of 45.75 for Worcestershire since the start of the County Championship and has also amassed 111 runs with a highest of 61 in the same number of matches.

Joseph received a white ball (ODI) contract while spinner Hayden Walsh Jr was also rewarded with a white ball contract. Rahkeem Cornwall received a red ball (Test) contract with women’s player Shawnisha Hector given a central contract as well.