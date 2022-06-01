Joseph, Hunte and Vaswani claim top honours in Teachers Union Golf Championship

- Advertisement -

Siyolo Joseph, Lexi Hunte and Kamal Vaswani were among the victors in the second annual Antigua and Barbuda Teachers Union Golf Championship at the Cedar Valley Golf Club on Sunday.

Siyolo, the son of former West Indies batsman and captain, Sylvester “Bouncing” Joseph, easily took the boys senior title ahead of Keion James and Tyler Hughes.

Thanks to his 18-hole score of 80, the 12-year-old St Joseph’s Academy sensation was awarded the biggest trophy.

As for Hunte, she too was in fine form and, just like Joseph, shot a 10 over par tally of 80 to claim the top honours. Akevia Warner was the runner-up while Meleah George finished third.

But it was seven-year-old Kamal Vaswani who stole the show.

Wearing a bright yellow shirt, he lit up the course to claim the boys’ 3-hole competition, coming home ahead of Nahjour and Zachary. Vaswani also took the closest to the pin prize.

There were prizes as well for Zamari Zachariah and Kamarley Thomas, victors of the 6-hole and the 9-hole categories respectively.

Zachariah prevailed over Jenna Andrew and Nicole Weatherill, while Thomas won ahead of Jahir Matthew and Isaiah Ford.

Close to 30 youngsters took part in this year’s event.