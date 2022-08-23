Joseph continues dominance in junior golf with Kelton Dalso title

- Advertisement -

The run of good form for the young Siyolo Joseph continued as the St Joseph’s Academy (SJA) student dominated the Kelton Dalso Junior Golf Open held at the Cedar Valley Golf Course over the weekend.

Joseph, the son of former West Indies batsmen Sylvester “Bouncing” Joseph, swung his way to victory in the boys division during the tournament, which was thanks to his eighteen-hole score of 73. The young talented golfer was able to hold off the hard hitting Marquise George who shot 74 to finish second.

As an added incentive, Joseph was awarded a laptop computer after being declared the competition’s overall low gross winner.

Tyler Hughes, who finished in the third spot with a gross of 77 was given a US $250 gift voucher for being the championship’s low net victor.

In the girls’ division, Akevia Warner of Christ the King High School (CKHS) recorded a score of 81 during the 18-hole contest to claim the division’s top prize.

Meleah George, who won the long drive contest was second with 84 and Lexi Hunte finished third with a score of 87. The closest to the pin prize went to J’Air Matthew.

A total of 24 players took part in the event which was sponsored by KD Brokerage.