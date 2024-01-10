Join the Virtual Cervical Cancer Health Symposium for Essential Insights and Information

- Advertisement -

The MBS Prevention Unit and Cervical Cancer Task Force extend a warm invitation to the community to participate in a Virtual (Zoom) Cervical Cancer Health Symposium scheduled for Tuesday, January 16th, 2024, from 3:00 to 4:15 pm.

This informative event will feature esteemed health experts, including Dr. Cherie Tulloch, Koren Norton, and Susan Gardner, who will share valuable insights on cervical cancer.

To secure your spot, please reach out to the organizers at 481-6352, 6266, or 6361 for registration details.

Don’t miss this opportunity to enhance your knowledge about cervical health and preventive measures.

Your participation contributes to building a healthier community for all.