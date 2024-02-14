Join the movement: BRIGHT Hack Plastic Challenge webinars offer schools chance to win $3,000!

- Advertisement -

The Caribbean Youth Environment Network (CYEN) will be hosting a series of webinars geared to answer questions about The BRIGHT Hack Plastic Challenge that is currently underway that will offer students a chance to win up to $3,000 for their schools if they make it into the finals which are scheduled for February 29, 2024.

The daily information sessions commences from Thursday 15th February at 10:00 am with the last session ending on Tuesday 20th February 2024.

Schools whether public or private, students and parents / guardians can all join a session by logging onto to select a date and time suited to their convenience via the following meeting link – www.brighthack.org/webinar

BRIGHT, an acronym for (B)oosting (R)enewables and (I)nfrastructure (G)lobally by (H)arnessing (T)echnology, is a hackathon event being hosted with support from The Basel Convention Regional Centre for Training and Technology Transfer for the Caribbean (“BCRC-Caribbean”)

BCRC-Caribbean is executing a Global Environment Facility (GEF) funded project, entitled “Implementing Sustainable Low and Non-Chemical Development in Small Island Developing States (ISLANDS)” which seeks to address the sound management of chemicals and waste in Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

Students across the island are being encouraged to form teams and register for the BRIGHT Hack Plastic Challenge at www.brighthack.org and download The Tide Turners App that is available in the Android (Google) and iOS (Apple) app stores to learn how they can help reduce plastic pollution utilizing robotics for a chance to win Cash, Gift Cards, Electronics and More.

The deadline for submissions to the BRIGHT Hack Plastic Challenge is February 26, 2024 / 11:59 pm (AST), with students being afforded the chance to use what they learnt from the Tide Turners App to play kahoot games using their smart devices and compete virtually the week prior to help brainstorm ideas.