Join the BRIGHT Hack Plastics Challenge on the Tide Turners App for exciting prizes!

Get ready to make a splash against plastic pollution with the Tide Turners app! From Monday, February 19th to Friday, February 23rd, 2024, students aged 8 to 19 in Antigua and Barbuda are invited to participate in the BRIGHT Hack Plastics Challenge, hosted by Kahoot Games.

Event Details:

Player Login: Visit www.brighthack.org/kahoot and log in by 5:15 pm daily to secure your spot.

How to Win:

Brush up on your plastic pollution knowledge with the Tide Turners app.

Be on time for the games, which start promptly at 5:30 pm.

Answer questions correctly to climb the leaderboard and increase your chances of winning.

Note: To be eligible to win prizes, players must be enrolled as students in a public or private school in Antigua and Barbuda.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to learn, compete, and win big in the fight against plastic pollution! Join us for the BRIGHT Hack Plastics Challenge and be a part of the solution.