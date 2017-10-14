Johnson hoping for good regional showing, eyes Windies re-call

New Story

Guyanese batsman, Leon Johnson, is hoping he can send a message to selectors during the regional 4-Day cricket competition slated to bowl off October 26.

Johnson, currently playing for Guyana in the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) Independence Tri20 Cricket Tournament here, said getting back on the senior Test squad has always been his goal.

“It’s always been a goal of mine to not just play Test cricket but to be a Test cricketer. Playing in nine Test matches, I have a little experience in the international team but I am still looking to get back there. Big season obviously coming up ahead, the regional 4-Day competition and I am never playing not to make the West Indies team so strong performances during this season should nudge the selectors a little bit,” he said.

Guyana will play Jamaica in tonight’s final of the Tri20 tournament at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground and Johnson believes his team will continue the fine run they have had in the tournament thus far.

“The pitches have been very good at the Sir Vivian Richards stadium. We managed to restrict Antigua to 137 in the third game and Jamaica to 105 in the last game so I think the bowling has come together pretty well and that makes its easier on the batsman obviously, chasing smaller totals,” the player said.

Johnson, who has played 9 Tests for the West Indies, making a total of 403 runs with a highest of 66, also commended the organisers for what he is calling a well put together tournament.

“The organisers obviously put together a good tournament. It’s been very hospitable here at the Sir Vivian Richards stadium and in Antigua as well so kudos to them. It’s the second time [second year of the tournament] and hopefully the tournament gets bigger and better every year,” he said.

Johnson made his first-class debut for Guyana at age 16. He was also captain of the West Indies team at the Under-19 World Cup in 2005-06.