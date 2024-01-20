Johnnie Walker thief jailed for a month, other sentences pending for stealing more whiskey

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

A man who stole several bottles of Johnnie Walker whiskey from different stores on the island has been sentenced to spend a month in His Majesty’s Prison.

Lennox Southwell was jailed earlier this week for stealing three bottles of Johnnie Walker Black Label from Dee’s Service Station on November 19, 2023, which were valued at $450 in total.

Magistrate Dexter Wason sent him to prison on Tuesday.

But the 47-year-old man could get more time in prison as he is awaiting sentencing for similar offences.

On October 26, 2023, he targeted Price Choppers and stole another bottle of Johnnie Walker.

Subsequently, on December 29, 2023, he took two bottles of Johnnie Walker from the Epicurean Supermarket in Jolly Harbour.

Two days later, on December 31, he went back to the same store and swiped another bottle of the whiskey.

Each bottle carries a price tag of $110.

Southwell admitted to these charges on Wednesday in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court but will not receive his sentence until Monday.