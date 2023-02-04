John Hughes stay within touching distance of top slot with latest First Division triumph

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

John Hughes remained in the top three of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) First Division with a 2-0 triumph over Bendals when they met on Thursday.

John Hughes had goals from Deno Bryan in the 27th minute and Troy Jules in the 75th, as they move to 20 points from 10 showings with six wins, two draws and two losses. The loss was Bendals’ fourth of the competition as they remain on 16 points and fourth in the standings.

There was victory as well for Lion Hill as they move to 13 points after nine showings. David DeSilva scored the lone goal of the contest in minute 89 as the former Premier Division champions defeated JSC Progressors 1-0 at Golden Grove. Progressors remain on four points at the bottom of the standings after 10 showings.

Meanwhile, Police recorded the largest margin of victory on the day with a 7-2 success over West Ham at the ABFA technical center. There were double strikes for Dimitri Scotland who scored in minutes 29 and 79 alongside Nijah Hope who netted in the 53rd and 60th minutes. Brandon Michael (minute 12), Terrel Richards (minute 48) and Cecil Daley (minute 84) also got in on the action for the lawmen.

Vaughn Richards and Orel Edwards netted in the 38th and 59th minutes respectively for West Ham. The win took Police to 14 points from 10 matches while West Ham remain on eight points from the same number of showings.

In the other match contested Thursday, Bolans defeated Fort Road 4-1 when they met in Bolans.

Taiem Tonge scored a hattrick for the victors with strikes in minutes 51, 76 and 77, while an own goal by Fort Road’s Jafari Thomas accounted for the home team’s other conversion. Alren Lewis scored the only goal for Fort Road.

Bolans moved to 12 points after eight showings while Fort Road remain on seven points after nine outings.