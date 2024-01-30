John Hughes resident fined $7.5K for possession of rifle and ammunition

- Advertisement -

Nquanze Armstrong of John Hughes who confessed yesterday to the unlawful possession of a rifle and ammunition has been levied with fines totalling $7,500.

Last week, three men and a woman were incarcerated after facing charges related to the possession of a rifle and corresponding ammunition.

Nquanze, along with Zamir O’Garro of Bethesda, Tristan Armstrong of Tyrrells, and Zykia George of Falmouth were found at a residence in John Hughes with a Winchester Rifle and five matching rounds of ammunition.

Zamir, Nquanze, and Tristan appeared in the All Saints Magistrates Court last Thursday, while Zykia, the lone female defendant, was reported to have been in the hospital.

Represented by Attorney Wendel Alexander, the accused were remanded until Monday to facilitate Zykia’s presence.

During yesterday’s proceedings before Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel, Nquanze was the only one who admitted to the two charges and, consequently, the prosecution dropped the charges against the other defendants.

Following sentencing guidelines, the Magistrate ruled that Nquanze Armstrong must pay a $5,000 fine for possession of the firearm within six months, or he could face a year in prison.

Additionally, he is required to pay $2,500 for the bullets within the same time frame, or a four-month prison sentence would be imposed.