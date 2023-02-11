John Hughes gets crucial win in First Division fight

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

John Hughes FC strengthened their chances of finishing in the top three of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) First Division competition with a 3-2 triumph over JSC Progressors on Thursday.

Playing at the ABFAs technical center, Adrian Dion Benjamin put Progressors ahead on minute 13 before strikes from Deno Bryan and Troy Jules in quick succession put John Hughes in control within a 10 minute period. Bryan netted in minute 21 while Jules followed up with a 22nd minute goal to put their team 2-1 up.

John Hughes increased their lead 16 minutes later when Garcel Morrison netted in minute 38. Andre Mark Williams pulled a goal back for Progressors in minute 54.

The win moves John Hughes to 23 points from 11 showings and second to Garden Stars on 28 points. Progressors are at the bottom of the standings with four points.

There was victory as well for Bolans who beat Young Lions 2-1 in Old Road. Lions went ahead in minute 23 when Zavier Joseph netted from close range but Orlando Peters drew the visitors level on minute 28. Raheem Horsford scored the winner for Bolans in the 33rd minute.

Bolans are now on 15 points from nine showings while Lions remain on 12 points from 10 showings.

Also on Thursday, Potters Tigers defeated Fort Road 1-0 at Fort Road. Kluivert Ferdinand scored the lone goal of the match in minute 74 to move Tigers onto 12 points from 11 showings.

The scheduled clash between Green City and West Ham ended in a scoreless draw.