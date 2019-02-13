John Hughes drops more points as Fort Road gains momentum

John Hughes dropped more crucial points as they continue to push for promotion to the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association’s Premier Division when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Police at the Police Recreation Grounds on Monday. Andre Nicholas put John Hughes ahead in minute 24, but the lead was short-lived as Chevaughn Jackson leveled the scores seven minutes after.

Despite many opportunities to score later in the contest, John Hughes could not capitalise and had to be content with just the single point that pushed them onto 31 at the top of the standings. Rivals All Saints United follow closely on 30 but have played 12 matches, two less than John Hughes who have made 14 appearances. Pigotts Bullets and Fort Road are also knocking on the promotion door with 28 and 23 points respectively.

The lawmen, following the draw, inched onto 13 points and further away from the automatic relegation zone which will see two teams demoted to the Second Division. Meanwhile, Fort Road recorded the only victory on Monday, beating Sea View Farm 1-0 when they met in Farm. The lone goal of the contest came from Omar Samuel who struck in minute 27 to move Fort Road to 23 points and within striking distance of automatic promotion.

Farm remains second from bottom in the 12-team standings with just nine points. Also on Monday, but in the Second Division, Freeman’s Village Scorpions and Master Ballers played to a 1-1 draw.

Khalique Kellman put Scorpions ahead in minute 65 before Keithlyn Samuel found the equaliserin minute 72. The draw puts Scorpions on four points and second from bottom in Zone Two of the division, while Master Ballers moves to 16 points and seventh in the standings.

Still in the Second Division, Herberts United and Glanvilles also recorded a 1-1 draw while the match between Potters and Lion Hill in the First Division failed to materialise after a substitute who was eventually scratched from the match card refused to leave the field, forcing officials to call off the match.