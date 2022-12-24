John Hughes and Green City get wins in FA’s First Division

- Advertisement -

John Hughes and Green City were winners in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association’s (ABFA) First Division on Thursday.

Playing at the FA’s technical center located on the Sir Sydney Walling Highway, John Hughes were led by Deno Bryan who scored a brace to see his team to a 3-1 victory over West Ham. Bryan netted in minutes 30 and 52 to give John Hughes a 2-0 advantage before Delroy Simpson sealed the deal with a 55th minute strike.

Jassiem Braithwaite scored the lone goal for West Ham in the 90th minute.

Meanwhile, in Bendals, Audwin Joseph struck twice as Green City beat neighbours Bendals 2-1. Joseph scored in the 45th and 82nd minutes while Adrian Constant pulled a goal back for Bendals in the 90th minute.

The other matches scheduled for Thursday, Lion Hill vs. Bolans and Young Lions vs. Fort Road did not play. Lion Hill vs. Bolans was affected by an unprepared field, while Fort Road vs. Young Lions was postponed after a mix-up with the submission of one team.