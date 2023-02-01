Joella Lloyd Sets Another National Record

- Advertisement -

University of Tennessee senior and national record holder Joella Lloyd has returned to record-breaking ways in the 2023 Indoor Season.

The 2021 Olympian and SEC 60m champion ran an impressive 23.38 for second place in Heat 2 of the Women’s 200m at the Clemson Bob Pollock Invitational on Saturday.

Lloyd improved on her own national record of 23.39 for fourth place overall in a race won by US-Nike athlete Kayla White.

Cambria Sturgis representing Adidas and Lloyd’s teammate – Jacious Sears — were second (23.11) and third (23.18) respectively.

Lloyd also placed third in the women’s 60m finals in a time of 7.21. That race was won by teammate Sears (7.17 PR), followed by White (7.20).