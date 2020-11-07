JOE BIDEN WINS THE PRESIDENCY

Spread the love













(CNN) – Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States, CNN projects, after a victory in the state where he was born put him over the 270 electoral votes needed to win.

With Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes, Biden now has a total of 273 electoral votes.

Before becoming the Democratic presidential nominee, Biden served as vice president under former President Barack Obama. He is also Delaware’s longest-serving senator.

Throughout his campaign, Biden has argued that the “soul of the nation” is at stake, and has promised that he would seek to heal a country fractured by Trump’s presidency.2 min ago

Kamala Harris will be the country’s first female and first Black vice president

Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Kamala Harris will be the United States’ next vice president, CNN projects.

She will be the first woman to hold the office. She will also be the nation’s first Black and South Asian vice president.

Harris, who has represented California in the Senate since 2017, is the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, and she grew up attending a Black Baptist church and a Hindu temple.

She was the first Indian-American and second Black woman to serve as a senator.15 min ago

It’s crunch time in Pennsylvania. Here’s where things stand.

On-air analysis from CNN’s John King/ Written by CNN’s Adrienne Vogt

A man watches on from the observers area as election workers count ballots at the Philadelphia Convention Center on November 6, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Chris McGrath/Getty Images

It’s “crunch time” in Pennsylvania, CNN’s John King says.

Joe Biden leads by more than 28,000 in the Keystone State, with 3,336,887 votes to President Trump’s 3,308,054.

“When you’re going that deep into the decimal points, that tells you you have a very close race. … It was a heavyweight fight four years ago — Donald Trump won it by 44,000 votes — it is a heavyweight fight this time as Joe Biden moves in,” King said.

As ballot numbers from Philadelphia and Pittsburgh are expected to be released today, “the question is can Joe Biden build up a little more to that lead to get to the point where the math tells you it is virtually impossible or impossible for the President to catch up,” King explained.

Biden currently holds about 81% of the vote in Philadelphia. “This is where a Democrat has to have the big building block in the city of Philadelphia. But it’s not just there. It’s the suburbs around Philadelphia,” King said.

King noted that the numbers show that Biden did not flip a substantial amount of Trump voters in the state, including near his birthplace of Scranton.

“So you’re not blowing it out, it’s not a game-changing election, but you move the dial a little bit in a close state, that’s what makes the difference,” he said.