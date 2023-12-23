Jingle Bell jams: Antiguan Christmas tunes to spice up your holiday playlist

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

It’s the yuletide season, where the air is filled with the melody of spirited tunes and, for many, it’s the highlight of the season.

Because let’s face it, is it even Christmas if your ears aren’t serenaded by festive beats echoing from stores, homes, radio stations, and businesses?

So why not kick it up a notch and ‘support local’, as the saying goes?

Let’s dive into a list of Antiguan Christmas songs that’ll add some island flair to your holidays.

Make this Christmas uniquely Antiguan with these tunes.

Denise Edwards – ‘Christmas in Their Eyes Again’ Mighty Rover – ‘Christmas Party’ Mighty Rover – ‘When We Light Up the Christmas Tree’ Mighty Rover – ‘Christmas Time Again’ Willie Wa Wa – ‘Christmas Greetings’ King Obstinate – ‘How Will Santa Get Here’ King Obstinate – ‘No Ham for Christmas’ King Obstinate – ‘Play Little Drummer Boy’ King Obstinate – ‘Police Bring Back Me Pig’ Sleepy – ‘Sing A Happy Song’ Swallow – ‘Joy from Heaven’ Blade – ‘Christmas Time in Your Ho Ho Home’ De Arc – ‘Caribbean Christmas Time’ De Arc – ‘Say A Prayer for Santa’ De Arc – ‘12 Sunny Days of Christmas’ De Arc – ‘Happy Birthday Jesus’ De Arc – ‘Papa Please Come Home’ De Arc – ‘Merry Merry Christmas’ De Arc – ‘Guava Berry Jam’ De Arc – ‘Happy Birthday Song’

Each melody carries a piece of Antiguan joy. So, whether you’re trimming the tree or sharing laughter with loved ones, let the spirit of these tracks add a touch of the 268 to your holiday celebrations.

Wishing you a merry, merry Christmas, Antiguan style.