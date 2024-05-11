JHMB celebrates grand opening of Marina and Boatyard facility

- Advertisement -

The Jolly Harbour Marina and Boatyard (JHMB) celebrated the official opening of their Marina and Boatyard expansion project on May 3rd.

The event marked the unveiling of a second mega travelift and the introduction of a new boatyard, enabling the marina to offer haul out and storage services to boats up to 34 feet wide and 75 feet long.

With this significant development, a release said, JHMB now boasts dual operations, including two haul/launch areas, two 75-ton travelifts, two boat movers, and three individual boatyards capable of providing safe and secure storage for up to 240 boats.

This expansion positions JHMB to provide comprehensive services to yachties, catamaran operators, visitors, and residents alike. The main marina docks accommodate boats up to 80ft long, and the Super Yacht dock can accommodate vessels, alongside, up to 200ft.

Established in 1992, Jolly Harbour Marina and Boatyard was recently acquired by Sabana Holdings in May 2021. Jo Lucas, General Manager of JHMB, highlighted the evolving landscape of the yachting community, noting a substantial shift from single hull vessels to multi hulls, particularly catamarans.

She remarked: “We have always been able to cater to catamarans on the docks but we were faced with limitations in offering boatyard services… Having observed the very clear trends… the owners of JHMB decided it was time to expand to accommodate them by offering haul out and yard maintenance and storage services.”

Joseph Krohn- CEO and CFO JHMB Staff

The project, which commenced in mid-December 2023 and was completed on April 30th, 2024, underscores the efficiency and dedication of the team involved.

Speaking at the grand opening ceremony, Joseph Krohn, CEO and CFO of Sabana Holdings, emphasised the significance of the marina’s redevelopment, positioning ECMBL as a world-class Marina & Boatyard facility.

“Today is a special day… to celebrate the repositioning of ECMBL, as one of the preeminent world class Marina & Boatyard facilities globally,” he said, and reiterated the commitment to excellence and the ability to provide a full range of services to loyal customers.

The ceremony also featured remarks from the Hon H Charles Fernandez, Minister of Tourism, Investment, Transportation, and Civil Aviation, who commended Sabana Holdings and the management and staff of JHMB for their contribution to the industry and the economy of Antigua and Barbuda. He praised their resilience, commitment, and vision for the future growth of the yachting industry.

Among the distinguished guests were His Excellency Governor General Dr Rodney Williams; Governor General Emeritus Sir James Carlisle and Lady Carlisle; Parliamentary Representative the Hon Kelvin Simon; Caretaker, Senator Dwayne George; Commissioner of Police, Mr Atlee Rodney; Member of The Four Cricketing Knights Sir Anderson Roberts; and the Principals of Sabana Holdings.

Jolly Harbour Marina & Boatyard, currently employs 20 professionals and is dedicated to providing the best possible experience for customers and yachties during their stay in Antigua.

With the addition of catamaran haul outs, ECMBL has also commissioned a first of its kind Marine Travelift custom made expandable self-propelled boat transporter, specifically streamlined to catamaran movements. This equipment is due to arrive by end of third quarter this year.

JHMB Travelift

JHMB Travelift