Jewel Andrew Returns Home to Hero’s Welcome

By Samuel Peters

Batting prodigy Jewel Andrew arrived home to a ‘hero’s welcome’ at the VC Bird International Airport on Tuesday morning after heroic performances for the West Indies Under 19 Team in South Africa.

The 17-year-old right-handed batsman was the highest run scorer with an aggregate of 207 runs at 69 runs per inning and a high score of 130 against South Africa.

There were many people who turned out to meet and greet the youngster to include the President of the Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB), Enoch Lewis; President of the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) Leon “Kuma” Rodney; Secretary of the ABCA, Mariella Miller; and Sam Roberts, the Principal of Antigua Grammar School (AGS) where Andrew is a 5th form student.

Andrew with schoolmates and teammates of the Antigua Grammar School

Andrew was greeted by a thunderous applause as emerged through the automatic doors of the airport’s arrival lounge to which he gleefully responded smiled with a broad smile.

The first to greet him physically was his sister, Abiola St John, who embraced him tightly and congratulated him on his achievements, as friends and well-wishers drew closer to greet him soon after. His former and current coaches, family, teammates and schoolmates all took turns to congratulate him and made sure to get a few pictures as well.

A short press conference chaired by ABCA President Rodney followed after, with ABCA secretary Miller to giving welcome remarks. Referring to the young cricketer as ‘our shining star’, Miller added that Andrew has inspired many others through his exceptional skills, and that his achievements not only elevated his personal standing, but his performances brought glory to the twin island state of Antigua and Barbuda.

Andrew poses with the Secretary of the ABCA, Mariella Miller

“Your achievement stands as a testament to your countless hours of hard work, dedication and passion that you have poured into the game,” she said.

The LICB President also welcomed Andrew home by recalling a conversation he had with him, during which he promised Lewis that he would not let him down. He added that Andrew has made teammates, villagers, school friends, the Government of Antigua and Barbuda and the country proud. He also cautioned him to keep in mind that the journey has just started, that there is work to be done and that it was up to him to determine his future and, except he abandons the hard work he has done thus far, he has a very bright future in West Indies Cricket.

Meanwhile, AGS Principal, Roberts, told the young cricketer that the AGS is very happy and proud of his achievement, and shared how they would often check the scores during classes when games were playing to see whether or not he was out. He offered light jokes here and there but ended with the school’s, ‘Semper Virens’ which means always flourishing, stating that it is the mantra which the students of AGS believe and embrace wholeheartedly that has contributed to Andrew’s success.

Andrew will now begin preparations for the regional first class season which begins today, February 7.