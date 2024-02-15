Jewel Andrew credits mom and longtime coach for laying firm foundation

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

West Indies Under-19 and Leeward Islands wicketkeeper-batter, Jewel Andrew, has credited his mother, Simone Andrew, and his first cricket coach, Abuda Barnes, for ensuring he had the foundation and moral support needed to propel him up the cricket ladder.

Seventeen-year-old Andrew recently returned from South Africa where he represented West Indies Under-19s at the ICC Under-19 World Cup, and is currently representing the Leeward Islands Hurricanes in the CWI Regional 4 Day competition.

“The area we lived in at the time wasn’t the best, so my mom wanted us to get out of that place and try a sport; that’s how it came about. He [Abuda Barnes] just welcomed us and I even thank him up to this day because we still talk about it. I think it started when I was six and I could see myself being better than the other players at the softball camp and so I decided it was something I could consider being serious about. I started playing in the school league in Grade Five, I played under-15 for Clare Hall and I just saw myself being better than the other players,” he said.

Andrew made a highest score of 130 against hosts South Africa in the tournament’s opening match before the wicketkeeper-batter stroked a match-winning unbeaten 64 in the West Indies’ successful run-chase against Scotland. He also collected five catches and a stumping in a standout role behind the stumps.

Abuda Barnes, who owns and operates the Young Masters Cricket Camp where Andrew got his start, spoke highly of the young player.

“I want to congratulate the young man in terms of the heights he has achieved … not only for himself but for his family and all the people who believe in him. I saw it way back a couple of years ago, and I told him. So, I am happy for him and I want that now he has reached where he is that he has to focus on the next step which is to play for the West Indies senior team,” the coach said.

The Antiguan was the top batsman for the West Indies after he amassed 207 runs in five matches during the ICC Under-19 World Cup in South Africa.