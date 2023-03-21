Jets Volleyball Club runs training camp with ABAVA and Barbuda Council support 

- Advertisement -

With the donation of a volleyball net, antennas and 10 volleyballs, the Antigua and Barbuda Amateur Volleyball Association (ABAVA) enabled the Jets Volleyball Club to facilitate a beginners’ level training in Barbuda.

The two-day volleyball training camp was conducted on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 March at the suggestion of Barbuda Council members Devon Warner in collaboration with Sharima Myers, the sports coordinator. The training was hosted at the Barbuda Community sports complex.

The Jets Volleyball Club, a women’s club in operation for more than 30 years, capitalised on the opportunity to reintroduce volleyball to the next generation of players after talks with council members. The training camp was conducted by six coaches — Sharon Payne, Kwansia Carr, Archienell Ferris, Nyota Peters, Franz deFreitas, and headed by Jets president and National Assistant Coach Rosemarie Simon.

Members of the Jets Volleyball Club prepares the net ahead of session in Barbuda. Members of the team engaging participants during a session. Leaning the basics. Instructor Rosie Simon (left) demonstrates while participants try to mimic. In full swing. The camp was well attended. Members of the Jets team in Barbuda. (Photo courtesy Jets Volleyball Club)

More than 25 youth ranging in age from 10 to 18 participated in the training camp. Participants were enthusiastic about learning a new sport and many demonstrated natural abilities and skills. The camp was a resounding success and the coaches were motivated to continue this initiative.

Though it was slightly windy over the weekend, the Barbuda Sports complex has a good playing surface for the development of volleyball in Barbuda. However, there is a need of proper athletic apparel for participants and a consistent exercise regime to build physical fitness in addition to the technical training necessary to develop competence in volleyball.

The Jets organisation is committed to the development of the sport and will continue its relationship with the Barbuda Council and the people of Barbuda to develop volleyball in the community.