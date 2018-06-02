Jets take Game one, Pytonz forfeit to Enforcers

New Story

Runners-up in the National Amateur Volleyball Association Female league, Jets, claimed game 1 in their best of three series finals in the Presidents Cup on Thursday night at the YMCA Volleyball Indoor facility. They won the encounter, 3-2 versus back to back champions, Paragons.

With a late start due to a lack of referees, Jets took an early lead in game one, winning the first set, 25-20 but would however falter in the second, giving the champions a much-needed boost, winning the set, 15-25.

The see-saw battle continued as Jets claimed the third set, 25-18, but lost the fourth, 12-25, setting up for a final deciding fifth set.

Both teams battled it out but it would be Jets who would reign supreme, claiming the set, 15-9, and taking game 1.

The Male finals however did not get underway as Pytonz forfeited the match to Enforcers.

According to an executive member of the Antigua and Barbuda Amateur Volleyball Association (ABAVA), Rosemarie Simon, the game was awarded to Enforcers after Pytonz left the arena with no notice to the referees.

This action was brought on by the late start to the female game scheduled for 6:30 p.m. which clashed with the 8 p.m. start time for the male match.

Game 2 however will spike off tonight at 6:30 p.m. between Jets and Paragons. Immediately following the match, the male game will begin at the YMCA Volleyball Indoor facility.