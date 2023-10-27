Jeremiah dominates Seniors Division while Willock takes control of Masters category in draughts tournament

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Veteran Amakusa Jeremiah opened a four-point gap at the top of the standings in the Seniors Division while Marvin “Bruce” Gray slipped to second in the Masters Division of the Prime Minister-sponsored National Independence Draughts Tournament on Wednesday at the Multipurpose Cultural & Exhibition Centre at Perry Bay.

Jeremiah occupied the top slot in the Seniors Division with 28 points following a 7-1 triumph over Theodore “Freddy” Jervier.

There was victory as well for second placed Stevenson “Smoothdee” Vital who beat Eustace “Zocio” Samuel 6-3 before getting past Jervier 5-2 to move to 24 points after five matches.

Veteran Bernard “Premier” Willock (right) and Marvin “Bruce” Gray are locked in a tense race for the Masters Division title

Tian Grant round off the top three in the Seniors Division with 19 points after four matches.

Meanwhile, Gray slipped to second in the Masters Division after dominating for two straight days. He was dominated by veteran and new leader, Bernard “Premier” Willock, losing by a 5-2 margin. Gray however went on to beat St Clair Josiah 5-2 which moves him to 33 points and one adrift the leader.

Willock enjoyed a 9-0 triumph over Vanus “J” Hector while playing to a 4-4 draw with Elvis Cordice to push his tally to 34 points at the top of the standings.

Anthony “Tony” Gomes is third in the Masters Division with 31 points after five matches. This, after Gomes beat Hector 9-0.

In the other Masters Division clash, Josiah defeated Cordice 7-1.