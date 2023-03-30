Jennings United stumble, Farm beaten in Second Division

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Second Division frontrunners Jennings United were held to a 1-1 draw by former top flight champions English Harbour when they met in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) competition on Tuesday.

However, the draw — which moved United to 40 points after 16 showings — does not loosen their grip on the lead as they are still some eight points ahead of their closest rivals, Sea View farm.

Playing at Jennings, English Harbour took the lead in minute 27 when Tommaso Bobbio struck from close range. The strike took Harbour into the interval with a one-nil advantage but Jennings salvaged a point through Daryl Massicott when he converted from the penalty spot.

There was heartbreak for Sea View Farm who were beaten 3-1 by Blackburn Palace when they met at Fort Road.

Palace had goals from Chesley Simon in the second minute, Shannoy Spencer in minute 58, and Diondre Harrigan in minute 71 to claim the shocking win as they move to nine points in the bottom half of the standings. Farm remain second with 31 points.

Also on Tuesday, ABAYA beat FC Master Ballers 4-2 when they met in Golden Grove.

James Benjamin led the charge with a hattrick, scoring in minutes 5, 69 and 79, while Joshua James accounted for the other goal in the 14th minute. Shareem Richards (40) and Tishorn Davis (79) accounted for Ballerz’ two strikes.