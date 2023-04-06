Jennings United promoted while Attacking Saints set to take second automatic First Division spot

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Jennings United secured promotion to the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) First Division with a 4-0 Second Division triumph over Abaya on Tuesday.

The win pushed Jennings to an unassailable 43 points at the top of the standings with only one match remaining in the group stage of the competition. They are six points ahead of Attacking Saints who have 37 with two matches remaining, which means they could only get to 43 points.

Sea View Farm are third on 31 and three matches in hand which means they could possibly end on 40 points.

There were four different goal-scorers for Jennings with Shaquille Watkins leading the way in the third minute. Daryl Massicot made it 2-0 when he slotted home in the 71st minute before Jean-Pierre Williams stretched his team’s lead to 3-0 four minutes later. Kemon Samuel put the game beyond doubt with a 75th minute conversion.

Attacking Saints could secure the other automatic promotion spot with a win and a draw in their next two matches while Farm will contend for one of two spots in the playoffs.

Also on Tuesday, Golden Grove edged Tamo FC 4-3 in an entertaining fixture at Golden Grove. Terrance Spencer led the way for the hosts with a hattrick, netting in minutes seven, 29, and 84. Kinardo Crossfield scored the other goal for Golden Grove in minute 56.

Adonijah Dyett scored all three goals for Tamo FC with strikes in minutes 26, 52 and 68.

In the other match contested Tuesday, English Harbour beat Young Warriors 1-0 at English Harbour. Delroy Simpson scored the lone goal of the contest in minute 28.