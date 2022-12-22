Jennings United crush Young Warriors in Second Division

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Jennings United recorded the largest margin of victory in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association’s (ABFA) Second Division to date, with a 9-0 triumph over Young Warriors FC on Tuesday.

Daryl Massicot led the charge with a four-goal blitz, scoring in minutes 4, 11, 52 and 66. He was ably assisted by Shaquille Watkins who had a hattrick with goals in minutes 66, 70 and 87. Diogenes Mauricio and Jerry Williams had single strikes in minutes 76 and 80 respectively.

Also in the Second Division, Attacking Saints defeated ABAYA 4-1. Malone Joseph in minute 22, T’noy Andrew in minute 55, Kerrin McKenzie in minute 74 and Rashawn Martin in minute 80, all scored once for the victors. Joshua James scored the lone goal for ABAYA with a 34th minute conversion.

In the other Second Division match, Real Blizzard and English Harbour played to a 1-1 draw. Richard Brissette put English Harbour ahead on minute 31 before Clive Ambrose drew Blizzard leveled in the 40th minute.

Meanwhile in the lone First Division match, Police defeated JSC Progressors 3-1. Terrel Richards scored a double with his first coming from the penalty spot in the sixth minute. Richards stretched his team’s advantage in the 20th minute. Daniel Bryan completed his team’s scoring in the 33rd minute. Jahquane Richards scored Progressors’ lone goal from the penalty spot in minute 61.