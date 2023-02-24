Jennings United back atop Second Division standings

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Jennings United moved to the top of the standings in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Second Division on Wednesday, following a one-nil triumph over rivals Sea View Farm when they met in Jennings.

Daryl Massicott scored the lone goal of the contest as United moved to 29 points from 11 matches, two points ahead of second placed Freeman’s Village FC. Jennings have however played a game less than Freeman’s Village.

Farm remain on 25 points from 11 showings and third in the standings.

Also on Wednesday, Attacking Saints missed an opportunity to position themselves within the top three of the standings after they were held to a scoreless draw by Real Blizzard when they met in New Winthorpes.

A win for Saints would have moved them onto 27 points and level with Freeman’s Village in the number two slot. Instead, the All Saints team moved to 25 points and fourth in the standings after 12 matches. Real Blizzard are fifth with 19 points after the same number of showings.

Meanwhile, in a nine-goal thriller, Tamo FC defeated Young Warriors 5-4 at the ABFA technical centre.

Jaheim Grant led the way for the victors with a hattrick, scoring in minutes 36, 70 and 83, while Adonijah Dyett scored twice from the penalty spot, in minutes 12 and 47.

For Young Warriors, Chequane Armstrong scored in minute three, Elijah Isaac in minute nine, J’Quan George in minute 81, and Keita Jonis in minute 87.

The win earned Tamo FC their first victory of the season as they remain at the bottom of the standings with three points, while Warriors remained on eight points and third from bottom.