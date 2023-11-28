Jennings Secondary picks up first win in Girls Under 16 School Football

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

Jennings Secondary School (JSS) picked up a 3-0 win against All Saints Secondary School in the Girls Under-16 division of the Ministry of Sports Cool and Smooth Joma Caribbean Schools League Competition on Friday.

There were double strikes from Latoya Williams as she opened the scoring in the 21st minute before Shamequa Benjamin added one in the 31st minute of the second half. Williams then returned to score in the 44th minute to make the finals score three nil.

In the other match, Antigua Girls’ High School (AGHS) battled to a draw with Clare Hall Secondary School (CHSS). National Under-14 forward, Nafisa Quashie put the ‘Ladies in Blue’ ahead with her 38th minute strike to give them a one-nil advantage. However, Sanique Levy made sure that Clare Hall would go home with a point by netting in the 50th minute to draw level with the AGHS one all.

After five rounds, the defending Champions Princess Margaret School (PMS) sits in the top position with 22 points with AGHS in second place on 14 points. CHSS is in third place with seven points while JSS is in fourth on three points.

Irresia Allen of PMS leads the standings with 15 goals from four games with AGHS’ Nafisa Quashie in second place having scored 12 goals, while Latoya Williams has netted four goals from four games.