Jennings man stabbed to death

The police were up to late last night questioning a man whom they believe is responsible for the stabbing death of a 29-year-old father of two from Christian Valley, Jennings.

Jahijah Marshall was stabbed to death shortly after 8 p.m. Friday after he was engaged in a heated argument with Kareem Richards, who lives in the same area.

The police said that Marshall and Richards were arguing over some sexist remarks. It is further alleged that Richards armed himself with a sharp object, which he used to inflict multiple stab wounds about the body of the deceased.

It is unclear whether the suspect fled the scene after the incident, however, shortly after, a wanted bulletin was issued for his arrest.

Richards turned himself over to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at about 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, he was accompanied by his mother.

Marshall is the father of two young girls, aged nine and six years old. He was a farmer by profession, who plied his trade from a plot located at the back of his family’s home.

Stating that he was the fifth of her 12 children, the mother of the deceased, Joycelyn “Kiesha” Marshall, said the experience is “heartwrenching.”

She explained that her son was fatally stabbed just days before the anniversary death of one of his sisters, who died at 10-months-old on February 19, some years ago.

The grieving mother also said that instead of celebrating the birth date of her first child on Sunday, she was forced to mourn the unexpected death of her son.

She also lamented that the mother of one of her grandchildren died recently.

“I miss my son so much, just coming into the yard and not seeing him here is really hard. I miss him so much,” she moaned, adding that she was finding it difficult understanding why her son was stabbed by someone whom he assisted in the past.

“My son put him up, [the suspect] in his house already when no one else wanted him. They were friends. I would cook and he would eat.”

When OBSERVER media visited the Christian Valley home on Sunday, Marshall’s sisters, nephews and nieces were huddled together, seemingly drawing on each other’s strength.

The distraught mother said that she is being supported by her children and extended family as she too, tries to come to grips with the reality of what has occurred.

Investigations are continuing into what is now the first homicide for 2018.