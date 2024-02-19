Jennings Grenades remain unbeaten in ABFA Premier Division

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

After 11 rounds in the ABFA Premier League, there is only one team that has remained unbeaten, and that is defending Champions Jennings Grenades.

They have shown that they are the best in the competition finding their way through their opponents’ defence at will.

In their encounter against All Saints United, both teams fought hard to get ahead in the first half but Eugene Kirwan provided the advantage in the 40th minute for the Grenades.

To make things worse, Shamari Dyer of All Saints United scored an own goal in the first minute of extra time during the first half, which gave Grenades a two nil scoreline.

Nazir McBurnette pulled a goal back with a penalty kick for the All Saints men in the 63rd minute to bring the scoreline two to one.

It was his 13th goal of the season and moves him into the second position of the top goal scorers list of the league.

The score became three one in rather unfortunate circumstances as All Saints United scored their second own goal of the match by way of Jayden Martin in the 75th minute giving Grenades a three one win.

In the other match, Garden Stars FC upset John Hughes with an incredible 4-nil win.

There were two goals scored by Jahred Williams in 29th and 75th, one by Sedique Adams and an own goal scored by Jahkefie Jeffers.

In the final match of the evening, Ottos Rangers received an upset by Green City giving them their third win.

The goal was scored in the 79th minute by Ngozie Harvey.