Jennings and Ebenezer Sports Club to host fundraiser for injured player

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

The Jennings and Ebenezer Community Sports Club and the Demolition football team will, on July 2, host a joint fundraising event in support of footballer, Shaquille Gabriel, who is currently nursing a leg injury.

President of the sports club, Terry Blanchette, said all funds raised during the event, which will also offer health checks throughout, will go Gabriel.

“While we’re having the 7v7 we will also be having health screenings for all persons desirous of doing it. We will be doing blood pressure checks, cholesterol checks, and both adult and children screenings and that will be there on the field, from 1-5 pm so you can come out while the game is being played and get screened,” he said.

The event carries a small registration fee per player with all proceeds donated to Shaquille Gabriel.

The event carries a small registration fee per player with all proceeds donated to Gabriel. Blanchette added that there will also be an entertaining cricket match on the day.

“It’s $10 per person participating in the soccerama, and again, all proceeds will go towards Shaquille who got his foot broken. He is on his way to recovery, but he actually got his foot broken in a training session when we were preparing for one of those village league matches. We are looking for about 10 to 12 teams, but just before the final we will be having a 10 overs cricket match in terms of fathers vs non-fathers,” he said.

The event will be held at the Jennings playing field and will start at 1:00 pm. Interested parties could call 727-6791 for registration.