Jeffrey family seeks public support for seven-year-old son suffering from second degree burns

The family of T’Rique Jeffrey has reached out for public support after an unfortunate incident led to the seven-year-old receiving severe second and third degree burns about his body.

Following a Facebook post seeking the support, Observer media reached out to one of the family members, Karen Jarvis, about the incident.

She told our newsroom that the incident occurred in the early morning as the family was preparing for the day ahead.

“He was home, sitting in the living room, and as you know, children can get restless; his mother was in the kitchen, preparing them breakfast to get ready to go to school.

“He was saying his skin was itchy, so he put some rubbing alcohol on his skin, and I guess he got a bit restless, saw this lighter and was playing with it,” she said.

According to the Facebook post, the child received severe burns throughout his body and was flown out of the country for treatment over the weekend.

The aunt said that the family needed US$30,000 (EC$81,000) for medical treatment in the Dominican Republic.

She added that the family has been doing some fundraisers to help defray expenses.

“So far, we have gotten over $9,000, we were going to have a barbeque and other fundraisers, and we have sent out letters to various places, so we are waiting for the responses,” she indicated.