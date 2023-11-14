Jeffrey Daniel murder trial to proceed after rejection of ‘no case’ submission

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

The murder trial of Jeffrey Daniel is set to continue, after the defence’s no case submission was rejected by the judge overseeing the proceedings.

Defence lawyers Wendel Alexander and Wayne Marsh, representing Daniel, will now proceed with presenting their case in response to the accusations.

Daniel stands accused of the murder of Robinson ‘David’ Roberts on May 21 2021 in Newfield.

This trial – which unfolded over the last week – marks a historic moment as it is the country’s first judge-only murder trial.

Throughout the trial, the prosecution presented witnesses to shed light on the events surrounding the incident.

Evidence suggests that a confrontation ensued between Roberts and Daniel when the accused came in search of his ex-girlfriend, who happened to be Roberts’ stepdaughter.

Accounts also suggest that Daniel had been previously warned not to return to the residence.

On the day in question, he encountered Roberts, who was apparently armed with a cutlass. A struggle began, and Roberts’ lifeless body was later discovered down the road near his garage.

A pathologist testified that Roberts succumbed to severe blood loss from a chest laceration, accompanied by two broken ribs.

Following the conclusion of the prosecution’s case last week, the defence put forward a no case submission, arguing that a crucial element of the offence (intention) remained unproven, and the overall strength of the prosecution’s case was questionable.

The Crown countered, asserting that all evidence pointed conclusively to the defendant’s responsibility for the death.

Justice Tunde Bakre sided with the prosecution yesterday, ruling that, at this juncture, the case was not suitable for acquittal, given evidence of a scuffle between the two men and the defendant holding a weapon among other things.

The trial is scheduled to resume Tuesday, with the defence presenting its case in response to the allegations against Daniel.