Jeffrey Daniel: Murder sentencing adjourned to Tuesday

The man convicted of killing Newfield man Robinson Roberts almost three years ago will have to wait three more days to learn his fate.

Jeffrey Daniel’s sentencing was yesterday adjourned until Tuesday due to the absence of his probation officer.

The 29-year-old was found guilty in late November of murdering the 56-year-old stepfather of his ex-girlfriend during an altercation at Roberts’ home in May 2021.

The case made history as the country’s first judge-only murder trial.

Daniel is said to have visited the property in search of his ex-partner, in defiance of prior warnings to stay away from the house.

On that fateful day, he encountered Roberts who was armed with a cutlass. A struggle took place during which Daniel wrested the weapon from the older man, and Roberts’ body was discovered the next morning a short distance down the road.

A pathologist said he had succumbed to severe blood loss from a chest laceration. Roberts also had two broken ribs.

Although there were no direct witnesses to the incident, Justice Tunde Bakre concluded that there was sufficient circumstantial evidence to establish beyond reasonable doubt that Daniel was responsible for Roberts’ death.