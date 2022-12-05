JCI Media Trailblazer Sydney Codrington

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

As a young entrepreneur, Sydney Codrington said that his award was a victory for his early struggles as he received the Youth Empowerment Programme (YEP) Media Trailblazer Award last week.

Observer media sat down over the weekend with the young Antiguan, asking him about his business and his award.

Codrington (29) is the founder of Sharefold Media Agency—a digital agency specialising in photography, videography, social media, and graphic design services.

He spoke about his vision for his company, where he said, “we [Sharefold Media] want to impact the creative space more; I think what we are looking to do is get the public more open to the idea of creativity.”

He said that he did not know who exactly nominated him for the award, but was grateful that the person saw his hard work and thought it fitting to recognise him.

He said, “I was just excited; I didn’t have much information about the background process, but I knew that I’d won, and I am really proud.”

He continued to say that “If you told me six years ago that I would have won this award, I would have laughed.

He said, “I started very small, but I had a vision and so when I received this award, I was bursting with joy and happiness because it showed that someone is always watching…and all the work, effort and discipline will eventually pay off.”

In his message to others, Codrington stated that he started as a bag packer for a local supermarket, Epicurean Fine Foods, and by a small investment in himself through the purchase of a camera, he built his company.

“I am happy that we were able to go over those hurdles, and willing to push forward and keep working towards our vision,” he stated.

“It is not about being rich or coming from a high-end background, it is about being willing to put in the effort, being willing to doing what needs to be done and making the little that you have work,” he concluded.