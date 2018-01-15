Jason Roy hits record 180 in five-wicket victory

Jason Roy hit the highest one-day international score by an England player with a sublime 180 to help the tourists beat Australia by five wickets in the first ODI at the MCG.

Roy surpassed Alex Hales’ previous mark of 171 before the opener was caught late on as England eased to the highest successful run chase at Melbourne.

Joe Root made 91 not out in a stand of 221 with Roy as England reached 308-5.

Aaron Finch’s 107 saw the hosts post 304-8 after being put in to bat.

England started rapidly in reply, only to lose Jonny Bairstow and Alex Hales in quick succession, before Roy and Root rebuilt from 60-2 to dominate Australia’s bowlers.

Despite the late dismissals of Roy, captain Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler, England calmly secured a 1-0 lead in the five-match series in an impressive start following the 4-0 defeat in the Ashes.

The second ODI is at Brisbane on 19 January, starting at 03:20 GMT. (BBC)