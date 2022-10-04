Japan, Antigua and Barbuda mark 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations

- Advertisement -

Japan and Antigua and Barbuda established diplomatic relations on October 4th, 1982, forty years ago. In recognition of this milestone, Mr Akimoto Masatoshi, Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan visited Antigua and Barbuda and met with the Honourable Gaston Browne, Prime Minister and The Honourable Everly Paul Chet Greene, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Trade of Antigua and Barbuda.

The Honourable Gaston Browne, Parliamentary Vice-Minister Akimoto and Minister Greene welcomed the significant milestone of today’s 40th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Antigua and Barbuda and Japan.

Parliamentary Vice-Minister Akimoto also expressed his gratitude to Antigua and Barbuda for hosting the Eastern Caribbean Ministerial Meeting on fisheries and sustainable use of living marine resources, which demonstrated the close and cooperative relations between the two countries over four decades.

Noting that the two countries share basic values such as freedom and democracy, and have developed relations in various fields since the establishment of diplomatic relations in October 1982, the two Ministers expressed their commitment to further expand and strengthen bilateral relations.

Under this commitment, the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of both countries will engage in extensive discussions to expand and deepen the exchanges, cooperation and friendship ties between the two countries in a wide range of areas, including cultural, educational and academic exchanges, economic cooperation as well as cooperation in the international arena.