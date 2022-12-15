Jane Finch murder case committed, burglary charge withdrawn

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

The woman accused of killing long-term Piccadilly resident Jane Finch saw her murder case being committed to the High Court’s January assizes and burglary charge dropped in one sitting.

Brittany Jno-Baptiste, 22, who was charged with burglary last year followed by murder a few months ago, appeared in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel-Edwards yesterday for her committal hearing.

She was reportedly found in Finch’s home on October 4 2021.

The 66-year-old was found dead in her Piccadilly home, shortly after calling the Dockyard Police Station and posting a desperate plea for help on Facebook saying an intruder was in the process of breaking into the property.

When police entered the house, they reportedly found Jno-Baptiste, along with Finch’s body riddled with stab wounds.

At first, the defendant was only charged with burglary because of her then mental state.

In January, psychiatrist Dr James King deemed Jno-Baptiste to be suffering from a psychological disorder which made her unfit to answer to any charges.

He recommended that she receive six months of treatment.

After that time had passed, Jno-Baptiste was re-evaluated and cleared to stand trial.

She was therefore slapped with the murder charge on August 3.

Now after over a year of going back and forth from prison – where she is on remand – and the court house, a prosecutor from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions finally tendered their evidence to be used in the possible trial.

They submitted four pieces of evidence and indicated that they have 22 witnesses who could testify against Jno-Baptiste if she pleads not guilty to killing Canadian-born Finch who had lived in Antigua for more than four decades.

The prosecutor also indicated that the supposed murder weapon will be tendered at the High Court because it is yet to be sent overseas for forensic analysis.

Thereafter, the charge of burglary was withdrawn.