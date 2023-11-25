James strikes twice as SJA trounce Clare Hall Secondary in schools football

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Joshua James took his tally of goals in the Boy’s Under-14 Division of the Schools Football Competition to nine on Thursday, after scoring twice to help St Joseph’s Academy (SJA) to a 7-1 trouncing of Clare Hall Secondary School (CHSS).

James scored in minutes 16 and 37 but received support from Horatio Reynolds who also had a double, netting in minutes seven and 12. There were single conversions from Tenauri Simon, Iczhaire Sebastian (40) and Nathan Matthew (50) all in a winning effort for SJA. Robert Jeffery scored the lone goal for Clare Hall with a 10th minute conversion.

The win puts SJA into fifth position with 15 points.

Also in the Under-14 Boys category, the Antigua Grammar School (AGS) and Ottos Comprehensive School (OCS) played to a scoreless draw.

Meanwhile, Sir Novelle Richards Academy defaulted to Princess Margaret School (PMS) and Pares Secondary School (PSS) defaulted to Jennings Secondary School (JSS).

In the Female Under-20 competition, Antigua Girls High School (AGHS) edged Jennings Secondary School 2-1. Ozora Roberts opened the scoring for AGHS with a strike in the sixth minute while Nafisa Quashie put the icing on the cake in minute 33. Latoya Williams scored the lone goal for Jennings in the 14th minute.

The strike was Quashie’s 11th of the competition as she sits in the number one spot on the goal-scorers chart. Irressia Allen of PMS leads the chart with 15 goals.

Still in Girls Under-20, Ottos Comprehensive and Clare Hall Secondary School played to a scoreless draw while St Anthony’s Secondary School defaulted to Princess Margaret School.