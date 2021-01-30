James hits century as Antigua beats Leeward Islands in 50 overs warm up match

James occupied the crease for 215 minutes and faced 141 deliveries for his 115 not out.

By Neto Baptiste

Opener Kofi James slammed nine fours and two sixes on his way to 115 not out as he led Antigua and Barbuda’s successful chase of the Leeward Islands Hurricanes’ 207 as the senior national team defeated the sub-regional squad in the second of two warm-up matches on Thursday. A third match that was scheduled for next Tuesday has been cancelled.

Playing at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, James occupied the crease for 215 minutes and faced 141 deliveries as Antigua reached their target with 2.2 overs to spare. Essan Warner chipped in with 29 off 37 deliveries down the order while Orlando Peters made 19.

Ashmead Nedd was the pick of the bowlers for Hurricanes, claiming three wickets for 24 runs in 10 overs. Sheeno Berridge picked up two for 58 in 9.4 overs.

Earlier, after winning the toss and opting to bat, Hurricanes had to fight from a score of five for 35 to post 207 all out in 49.1 overs.

Amir Jangoo led the rebellion with 76 off 121 balls with nine fours included. Colin Archibald chipped in with 48 from 55 deliveries. Bowling for Antigua, Kelvin Pitman claimed four for 35 in 6.1 overs while there were two wickets each for Shavon Moore and Karima Gore.

Hurricanes had won the first match played on Tuesday by five wickets. Antigua and Barbuda batted first and posted 141 all out before Hurricanes completed their chase in 41.1 overs. Keacy Carty top scored with 56.