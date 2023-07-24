James half century and Gore five-for propel Blackhawks while Williams Jr bowls Empire past Bolans

- Advertisement -

Karima Gore claimed five wickets for 13 runs in 7.2 overs

By Neto Baptiste

Player of the match Kofi James made a half century while Karima Gore picked up a five-for as defending champions in the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) Super 40 competition, Liberta Blackhawks, remained unbeaten on Saturday with their sixth win in as many matches when they beat All Saints Pythons by eight wickets.

Winning the toss and opting to bat at Liberta, Pythons were bowled out for 118 in 31.2 overs. Kadeem Josiah was their top scorer with 22 runs. Gore claimed five wickets for 13 runs in 7.2 overs while James bagged three for 21 in eight overs bowling for the home team.

James then struck five fours and four sixes on his way to 66 off 40 deliveries to guide Blackhawks to 119 for two off 15 overs. Gore chipped in with 31 from 38 balls.

Meanwhile, Empire Nation also remained unbeaten after six matches with a six-wicket win over Bolans Blasters in Bolans.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, Bolans were bowled out for 100 in 27.2 overs with their best effort coming from Shemar Wallace who made 25. Player of the match Tyrone Williams Jr was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors with four wickets for 20 runs in eight overs. There were three wickets each for Justin Athanaze (3/34) and Javaughn James (3/24).

Empire reached their target at 102 for four in 16 overs with Garry Duberry hitting a top score of 38. Martin Caesar claimed three for 35 bowling for the home team.

Also on Saturday, Bethesda Golden Eagles won their fourth match in six showings with a one-wicket triumph over hosts Jennings Tigers.

Batting first after winning the toss, Jennings posted 162 all out in 39.3 overs with Glenton Williams making 50 from 82 balls. There were three wickets each for Kelvin Pitman (3/32), Makeli Tonge (3/20) and player of the match Deran Benta (3/32).

Bethesda then reached their target at 163 for nine in 39.4 overs with veteran Gavin Tonge hitting 40. Samuel Peters claimed four wickets for 29 runs in eight overs for Jennings.

In a low scoring affair, New Winthorpes Lions beat Rising Sun Spartans by six wickets at Rising Sun.

Batting first, Spartans were bowled out for just 66 in 25 overs with player of the match Ishmael Peters bagging four wickets for 25 runs in eight overs for Lions. Shavon More claimed three for 15 in six overs.

Lions then reached 67 for four in 18.3 overs with Asher Murray Cornelius not out on 25. Martin Singh snatched two for 20 in five overs for Spartans.

