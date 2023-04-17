James’ Century Propels Blackhawks, Empire Nation Grounds Eagles and Lions Feel Crushers’ Weight In Cool & Smooth T20

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Top order batsman, Kofi James, registered the first century in this year’s Cool and Smooth T20 Explosion when, on Saturday, he hammered 124 off 64 deliveries to lift defending champions Liberta Blackhawks to 241 for two and a 181 runs triumph over Bolans Blasters at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

James slammed 11 sixes and seven fours during his 81 minutes at the crease, turning what was expected to be a close encounter between the two teams into a one-sided affair.

Karima Gore chipped in with 57 not out from 32 deliveries

Blasters were then restricted to 62 for 7 in their 20 overs with Kerry Mentore hitting a top score of 20.

Hayden Walsh Jr (2/5), Kadeem Phillip (2/5) and Dexter Sween (2/11) each bagged two wickets for Blackhawks.

James, who was adjudged player of the match, said the innings was a long time coming.

“I’ve been thinking about this for a while, so now that it has arrived I just have to embrace it and enjoy it. It’s 20 overs and as long as I bat 20 it’s possible I will get a hundred, so that was on my mind and patience in all formats is key for me,” he said.

The Leeward Islands Hurricanes all-rounder, is also eager to make an impression in this year’s tournament in hopes of drawing interest from regional franchises.

“Well hopefully, this year I get a go. The Patriots should be watching and I’ve been a part of the camp, and I am hopefully on their radar, so hopefully this year I can get a go and in terms of hundreds, I am planning to score at least one or two more,” he said.

The win was Blackhawks’ second in as many matches while the loss was Blasters’ first in two outings.

Meanwhile, Empire Nation rebounded from their opening loss to Blackhawks to beat Bethesda Golden Eagles by five wickets, also on Saturday.

Winning the toss and opting to bat, Eagles posted 128 for seven in their 20 overs with Deran Benta hitting 43 off 37 deliveries. Player of the match, Justin Athanaze, was the pick of the bowlers for Empire with three wickets for 19 runs in four overs. Nathan Edwards (2/8) and Micah McKenzie (2/25), also had good spells.

Empire Nation reached their target at 129 for five with 1.5 overs to spare. Darren Nedd top scored with 58 from 48 balls. Anthony Martin snatched two for seven in four overs bowling for Eagles.

The win was Empire’s first in two matches whole Eagles are yet to soar to a victory after two outings as well.

In the other match contested Saturday, Pigotts Crushers beat New Winthorpes Lions by 41 runs.

Crushers raised 145 for six in their 20 overs after winning the toss and opting to bat. Chris Greves top scored with 36 off 24 deliveries while Jewel Andrew contributed with 30. Nino Henry was the pick of the bowlers for Lions with three for 25 in four overs.

Led by player of match, Elroy Francis Jr who claimed four wickets for 21 runs in four overs, Crushers bowled out Lions for just 104 in 18.2 overs. Francis Jr had help form Shalome Parnell who picked up three for 17 in 3.2 overs as Crushers got their first win in two matches.

Michael Leask top scored for Lions with 42 as they fell to their first defeat in two matches.

Led by player of match, Elroy Francis Jr who claimed four wickets for 21 runs in four overs, Crushers bowled out Lions for just 104 in 18.2 overs. (Photos courtesy CST20)