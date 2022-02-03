23 C
The Big Scores

James and Massiah clinch Eighteen Plus One golf championship

Omorry James (centre) and Dion Massiah (right) of the winning team accept the top prize for the tournament (Photo courtesy Jermaine Kentish)

Seasoned golfers Omorry James and Dion Massiah emerged champions of the Eighteen Plus One Restaurant beneficiary golf championship held at the Cedar Valley Golf Club last weekend.

The duo shot 10 under par 60 and carted away the grand E C$1,000 cash prize up for grabs. The runner-up spot was clinched by R Paul Michael and Marcus Franker who shot a competitive 62. The bronze medal finish went to Marlon George and Skey Anthony who shot a 65.

In the Net category, two LIAT pilots flew high as Josh Crooke and Stuart Knoxx emerged victors ahead of Tunka Williams and Kareem Doherty. The pilots came home with a score of 59 while Doherty and Williams had 59.8 in the close contest. Third was Anya Tavernier and Ethan Henry.

Over 60 golfers took part in the one-day championship.

