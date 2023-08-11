James and Hunte to defend titles in Red Jacket golf championships

- Advertisement -

The country’s top junior golfers will be swinging for honours this weekend when the third annual Michael Freeland and Patricia Matthew Red Jacket Junior Masters Golf championship gets underway at the Cedar Valley Golf Course.

Among the youngsters taking to the course are the defending champions, Keiohn James in the boys’ category and Lexi Hunte in the girls’ category, both of whom prevailed against their rivals during the 2022 event.

Keiohn James.

But for Hunte, it will be even more special, as she will be hunting a third straight title after also having won the inaugural showpiece in 2021.

The two-day event, which is also being sponsored by Newman Wynter of Eighteen Plus restaurant and Rocky’s Liquor store, will take flight on Saturday before climaxing on Sunday.

Others taking part in the 36-hole event are former champion, Marquise George, Taj Barnes, Siyolo Joseph, Kemarley Thomas, Katherine Woodhouse as well as the Weatherill sisters, Nicole and Kimberlyn.

Apart from the coveted Red Jacket, trophies, medals and other incentives will also be awarded to the outstanding performers.

Lexi Hunte.