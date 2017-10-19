Jamaican murder suspect captured in Antigua

New Story

By Martina Johnson

One of Jamaica’s most wanted men has been caught in Antigua, and he has been ordered deported on the first flight out today.

The man has been identified as Jermaine Gordon, 33, also known as “Ding Dong” or “Dangles.” According to Antigua police, he was caught in the Cook’s Hill area late Friday.

The police reported that they were alerted to his presence in Antigua some months ago and began searching for him right away.

The sources tell OBSERVER media the operation was led by the Narcotics Department but no “wanted” bulletin was issued since the authorities felt it could “jeopardise” the effort to capture the suspect.

According to local police, the authorities were informed that Gordon is wanted in Jamaica in relation to investigations into two murders and other serious crimes.

It was on July 5 this year that the Westmoreland police in Jamaica named the parish’s 10 most wanted men, many of whom are suspects in murders committed in the parish. Other offences include wounding with intent, house breaking and receiving stolen goods. Gordon was named on that list, which was published in the Jamaica OBSERVER.

Police sources in Antigua said that when Gordon was questioned, while in custody, he admitted coming to the country via boat and entering and living here illegally for some time.

After his arrest on Friday, the police teamed-up with immigration officials to look into his records, and it was confirmed that he is not a lawful resident. As a result, he was taken before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh who granted the application for his removal from the state.

He will be deported on Caribbean Airlines Flight #458 at 9:50 a.m. today.