Jamaican CPL player tests positive for covid19

(newsday.co.tt) – A JAMAICAN player who was set to compete in the 2020 Hero Caribbean Premier League has tested positive for covid19. He, along with two other players who were in contact with him, will miss the tournament.

According to an article from the Jamaica Observer, CEO of Jamaica’s Cricket Association Courtney Francis said he was working closely with the country’s health ministry. When contacted, Francis told Newsday all information in the article is true.

The report said, “The Observer has learnt that the player who tested positive was among a group of cricketers who had been training under the supervision of Jamaica Scorpions Head Coach Andre Coley.

“They have been replaced by West Indies batsman Jermaine Blackwood and former regional youth spinner Ramaal Lewis.”

The player who tested positive – while Jamaican – was set to represent another team in the competition. And the other two were expected to represent the Tallawahs.

The rest of the Tallawahs squad will be arriving in TT on Monday night. Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram – at the Health Ministry’s virtual press conference on Monday morning – confirmed a total of 67 CPL players will arrive on Monday night. He did not indicate which teams the players are from.

The report added, “Players, coaches and members of the Jamaica Scorpions backroom staff are under quarantine, while health personnel are expected to begin testing of possible contacts today.”

Francis was quoted as saying, “It’s unfortunate because it could have happened to anybody. And it is very unfortunate for those two players in particular. There is no evidence, as we speak, that they are ill, but because of how the protocols are set out and for the safety of everyone things had to be done that way.

“As it is, a person would require two-straight negative tests before he or she is cleared, and even then there is the quarantine period, so they obviously would not catch that flight to Trinidad.”